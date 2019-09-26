The sky is the limit for Sansom

After a successful dive, Jan Sansom and Pacific Northwest Skydiving Center instructor are relieved to to be back on the ground.

It takes a hunger for adventure and a mind and heart of courage to sky dive.

Jan Sansom has all of that.

The elder New Milford resident went skydiving for the second time on a recent trip to Oregon.

“The whole thing from signing up to the end was so much fun and something I wanted to do,” she said.

The Sept. 6 tandem dive with an instructor from Pacific Northwest Skydiving Center included one minute of free falling.

“After the parachute opened, you’re just sailing — like on waves — and it’s so quiet up there,” Sansom said.

“You feel as free as a bird,” she said with a smile.

A photographer/videographer was nearby in the air and, after the parachute opened, asked Sansom if she was having fun.

“Am I ever,” Sansom, who is blind, recalled of her reply.

Sansom said the instructor, Kevin Rieschel, described the landscape during the dive, citing the height of Mt. Hood and Mt. St. Helen’s and other “beautiful scenery.”

Just weeks before her adventure, she rode a jet ski in a local lake.

“I’ve always been active — running, roller skating,” Sansom said of her favorite pastimes.

“I’ve had a great life and I’m going to do what I want to do,” she said of why she has continued to enjoy recreational activities.

Sansom first went skydiving eight to 10 years ago in Connecticut and enjoyed it so much she wanted to go again.

Plans to go with two friends this year didn’t pan out, but Sansom was determined to go, even by herself.

“Now I’ve been sky diving on the East Coast and the West Coast,” Sansom summed up.