The session may be over, but lawmakers still have more work

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers may have wrapped up their regular legislative session, but there's still more work to do.

Members of the General Assembly face a strong possibility of returning to the state Capitol for multiple special sessions this summer and fall. The regular legislative session ended at midnight on June 5.

Legislators already plan to reconvene for a likely one-day vote on two major borrowing bills. And Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has made it clear he wants lawmakers to finally vote on a transportation bill that likely includes electronic tolls.

Lawmakers also expect they'll vote on a yet-to-be-finalized agreement Lamont reached with Connecticut's hospitals to settle a lawsuit over a tax. And there's also a chance they might vote on expanded gambling, if an elusive deal finally is reached.