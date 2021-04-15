The problem within: Biden targets lead pipes, pushes equity AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 1:16 p.m.
1 of23 Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence during his home renovation, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Troy Hernandez, right and his partner Alexandra Reyes enjoys time with their one-year old son Joaquin Hernandez on Friday, April 9, 2021 at their residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez spent $15,000 changing out led pipes to his home ahead of having his first child. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Troy Hernandez stands by his recent installation of Copper pipe at his residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization navigates through one of his presentation slides highlighting the lead in Chicago's water supply on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization passes by a Green Party sign where he acts as the chairman of the Cook County, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization sits by his home workstation on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization is silhouetted at the basement where he replaced the lead service water lines with copper pipes, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization poses for a portrait on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Brenda Santoyo, a policy associate at the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization poses for a portrait on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Chicago's predominantly Latino Little Village neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Family members participate in a moment of silence to honor the life of Fernando Cantu, a 78-year-old man who died shortly after the last year's botched smokestack implosion, Sunday, April 11, 2021.President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Copper pipe installation bringing water to Troy Hernandez's residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Chicago's Little Village neighborhood resident Maria Cecilia Quinones displays a sign reading "Chicago Deserves Better" during a rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021 organized by the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization honoring the community members who have lost their lives to environmental racism, in particular to last year's botched smokestack implosion in the Little Village area. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 People take part in a rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021 organized by the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization honoring the community members who have lost their lives to environmental racism, in particular to last year's botched smokestack implosion in the Little Village area. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A woman pushes a baby trolley as she cross a street in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. In the modest bungalows and two-flats of the Little Village neighborhood, there's never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face including ominous problems in their pipes. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A towing vessel crosses Chicago River along the industrial section of the Little Village neighborhood on Sunday, April 11, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. Shafkat Anowar/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
CHICAGO (AP) — In the modest bungalows and two-flats of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, there’s never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face. And then there is the less obvious but more ominous problem lurking in their pipes.
“There are so many issues that seem more immediate, whether it’s the roof, the windows, siding, insulation,” said 51-year-old Enrique Nieto, who has lived in the predominantly Latino neighborhood all his life. “The lead issue is not the one that’s right in front of you.”