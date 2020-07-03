‘The outpouring of support on graduation day was tremendous’

To the Editor:

The New Milford Grad Party Committee would like to sincerely thank all the volunteers and sponsors that made this year’s graduation ceremony a great success.

The outpouring of support on graduation day was tremendous and will be a day the Class of 2020 and their families will cherish for a lifetime.

Thank you to Mayor Pete Bass, Superintendent Kerry Parker, Principal Greg Shugrue, NMHS staff and teachers, the New Milford Police Department, the fire departments, the New Milford Board of Education, New Milford PTO, NMCAN, New Milford Commission on the Arts and the families and friends of the Town of New Milford for your help in the planning, logistics and support to make this day so memorable.

We would also like to thank the following businesses and families who donated to make the Graduation a success.

Thank you Nutek Aerospace, Travelers Insurance, Ben Waldman DDS, All American Waste, Print Works, Ava Party Designs, Claytons Mercantile, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, Levine Auto, the Voorhees family, Cecilia Buck Taylor, Grabel Business Services, the Starr family, the Arasim family, the Leavitt family, the Bon Tempo family, Jo Jo’s Deli, the Lacava Family, Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, Dental Associates, the Duncan family, Sharoan’s Hair Salon, the Mott family, the Kleppin family, the Schuette family, the Mars family, the Ruffler family, the O’Marra family, the Pullen family, the Colp family, the Adamou family, the Briggs family and Leeanne B.

Thank you to Enza Events, Rotary Club, Janet Taub, Images Unlimited, Kimberly-Clark, Fire Control Service, Glenn M Wilson DMd, Ship Shape Cleaners, Candlewood Animal Hospital, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Northville Volunteer Fire Department, Mohawk Mountain, the Kullgren family, the Wood family, the McCaughlin family, Modzelewski Autobody Works, the Matthews family, the Magner family, the Rigdon family, Norbert E. Mitchell Company, the Harkin family, the Thalassinos family, the Golembeski family, the Balstad family, Merriah, the Murphy family, the Heffernan family, the Wozney family, the Harding family, Tami Tucker, the Donnelly family, Joyce Tuz, the Spampinato family, the Edwards family, the Lipari family, NMHS custodial staff, NMHS Band, Kris Stewart and Michele Roman.

Dennis Duffany

Treasurer