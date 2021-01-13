The kindness of strangers

Contributed photo /

To the Editor:

I’m writing to thank kind strangers, who opened all New Milford Post Office doors for me! Also, I’m highlighting being differently abled and having trouble entering and leaving town buildings. I’m in my mid-seventies and recovering from a badly broken leg. Recently, I’m transitioning from walker to cane and feel somewhat vulnerable and shaky. Unfortunately, when I drove to the mailbox on our green, a sign scrawled with “Out of Order” greeted me. I needed to mail bills, so I decided to try to navigate the P.O. I was relieved and eased when those kind strangers opened the doors. Thank you again very much!