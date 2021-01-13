Skip to main content
News

The kindness of strangers

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com
Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.comContributed photo /

To the Editor:

I’m writing to thank kind strangers, who opened all New Milford Post Office doors for me! Also, I’m highlighting being differently abled and having trouble entering and leaving town buildings. I’m in my mid-seventies and recovering from a badly broken leg. Recently, I’m transitioning from walker to cane and feel somewhat vulnerable and shaky. Unfortunately, when I drove to the mailbox on our green, a sign scrawled with “Out of Order” greeted me. I needed to mail bills, so I decided to try to navigate the P.O. I was relieved and eased when those kind strangers opened the doors. Thank you again very much!

Previously, it was enjoyable to walk and shop in around our lovely town. I was blind to some difficulties entering and leaving buildings if one is differently abled and vulnerable at any age. Now, I’m more aware that heavy doors, slanting asphalt pavements, cobbled pavements, and some steps into buildings might create fear, cause trouble, and discourage people from coming to town. You can bet that I’ll be looking to see if anyone needs help.

Barb Eler

New Milford