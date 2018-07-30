The journey is the vacation on this 35-hour train trip

































LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skip the hassles of traffic and airport security and hop on a coastal trek offering an old-fashioned, unplugged escape with scenic views of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle is the destination on Amtrak's 35-hour Coast Starlight sleeper train, but the relaxing journey is the main attraction.

The trip spans 1,377 miles (607 kilometers) up California's coastline and through Oregon's rugged terrain. Seattle is the end destination, but this trip is all about the journey.

You start in Union Station, Los Angeles, and end at King Street Station, Seattle.

Call it a "traincation."