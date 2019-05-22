The first Boston area resort casino set to open next month

BOSTON (AP) — The first Boston area casino is set to open next month.

Wynn Resorts said Wednesday its Encore Boston Harbor casino will open June 23. The $2.6 billion casino is located in Everett.

The resort style casino including dining, shopping and a hotel is the second to open in Massachusetts since lawmakers legalized casino gambling in 2011.

The planned opening comes after talks to sell Encore Boston Harbor to MGM Resorts International ended.

MGM said Tuesday stakeholders had concerns. It owns a casino in Springfield and wouldn't have been allowed to operate both.

State gambling regulators found Wynn executives failed to disclose allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn, and levied a $35 million fine against Wynn Resorts last month. Steve Wynn denied the allegations.