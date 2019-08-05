The 'bizarre trip' that was almost Woodstock 50

FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says that if he could go back and do things differently regarding the shambolic 50th anniversary concerts, he would.

Lang tells The Associated Press that he would have tried to get permits earlier and worked with a different financial partner.

The last six months have been a wild ride for Lang as he tried to make Woodstock 50 work. The first plan, to have an all-star concert with the likes of Jay-Z and more in Watkins Glen, New York, was scuttled after the venue backed out. Then Lang planned to have it in Vernon, New York, but couldn't get a permit.

Lang finally found a location that would work — all the way in Maryland — but artists started to pull out of the festival.