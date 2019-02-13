‘The best of this community has once again shined bright’

To the Editor:

All of us at New Milford Social Services would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the outpouring of generosity from such a caring community during the holiday season.

To bear witness to the amazing donations of time, food, and gifts from so many community groups, businesses, congregations, schools and residents is an honor.

And it is a privilege for all of us here to be able to offer this kind of aid to those who turn to us for help at this unique time of year.

A bounty of goodness led by the endless efforts of the New Milford Woman’s Club and Western Connecticut United Way, as well as the Easley family and Coldwell Banker provided a memorable Thanksgiving to 1,028 of neighbors within in our town.

The helping hands of so many volunteers and groups who donated food was astounding.

In December many local businesses, individuals and local families, congregations, school and civic groups and other town employees made sure the season of giving offered joy to so many.

Two hundred and fifty children shopped for their brothers and sisters by participating in our Sibling Shopping program and The Santa Fund and Gift Room provided gifts of clothing, toys and special wish list gifts to 492 local children.

Seventy-two disabled adults were given small presents and gift cards.

The task of accomplishing so much could not be a success without the dedication of our steadfast volunteers, with a special mention to Terri G.

Additional acclamations go out to our Santa Scott, our Santa Fund coordinator Darlene and our “night crew” elves: Carol, Maryann, Alice and all their elf helpers.

We appreciate the faithful donations of gift cards from St Francis Xavier Church and New Milford United Methodist Church that support the disabled adult holiday program, and to the New Milford Police Department, Odd Fellows Hall, and Carlson Therapy (via the Marine Corps Toy for Tots) for their outstanding toy drives.

Every year the New Milford High School French Honor Society, through their Star Project, help children with winter boots. This year they joined forces with NMHS German Honor Society and gave boots and books to 81 children.

There were so many private individuals who truly gave with their hearts to whom we owe a special thank you, and although we sincerely wish we could name everyone, we know dear friends that this is not the point.

But please know that all your gifts were received by the intended child or disabled adult and their joy was abundant.

Our food bank and emergency funds received many donations. These contributions are appreciated dearly for our work continues every day of every month.

We are honored to say the best of this community has once again shined bright.

Ivana Butera

Director

New Milford Social Services