‘The Ripple Effect’ to be screened

Ability Beyond is raising awareness about the devastating impact of suicide by hosting a screening of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Bank Street Theater in New Milford.

The event, held in conjunction with Catholic Charities and Mental Health Connecticut, will be followed by a talk with representatives from Ability Beyond, Catholic Charities and Mental Health Connecticut.

“We are hosting this event so that people in crisis can find hope and get help before it is too late,” said Michelle Weinstein AADC, LADC, Residential & Clinical Services Manager. “We hope this event will have a tremendous positive impact on reducing the number of suicides and suicide attempts in our community.”

To pre-order tickets, visit the screening page at https://gathr.us/screening/24105.

The 90-minute film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Seventeen years later, he still struggles with many of the same symptoms, but he is on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive.

Hines takes a journey to better understand the ripple effects his suicide attempt had on his family, friends, and the first responders who helped save him.

He shines light on inspirational individuals, families, and organizations that are using personal pain to help others find the hope they need to heal.

Research has shown that for every one suicide death, over 115 people are directly and secondarily affected.

Nearly 1 million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone, there are one million suicide attempts in a given year and over 44,000 deaths by suicide, with our military being hit particularly hard.