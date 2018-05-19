‘The Ripple Effect’ to be screened

The New Milford Youth Agency will present a screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” May 21 at 7 p.m. at Bank Street Theater on Bank Street in town.

The film chronicles the life of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery.

Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

For more information, call Jason at 860-210-2030.