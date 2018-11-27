'The Rider' tops Gotham Awards, kicking off awards season

Actress Rachel Weisz, left, holds photos of her co-stars Emma Stone and Olivia Colman from the movie "The Favorite" as she accepts a special honor from Cynthia Nixon, right, at the 28th annual Independent Filmmaker Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chloe Zhao's lyrical Western "The Rider," about a Lakota cowboy rodeo rider, has won best feature film at the 28th annual Gotham Awards.

The first major soiree of Hollywood's awards season spread its honors around on Monday evening, including a pair of prizes for Bo Burnham's coming-of-age directing debut "Eighth Grade" and Paul Schrader's impassioned Catholic drama "First Reformed."

Ethan Hawke, star of "First Reformed," took best actor. Best actress went to Toni Colette for the horror film "Hereditary."

Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp "The Favourite" also had a big role in the evening. Though it was shut out in the competitive categories, its trio of stars — Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone — were honored with an ensemble acting award. And Weisz was one of four of the night's tribute honorees.