The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will present its next “Second Saturday Stars” program, focusing on “The Real North Star,” Feb. 8.

The program will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the observatory located behind New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

Attendees will learn about the North Star, Polaris, including how to locate it in the sky, why it is unusual, and why it hasn’t always been, and won’t always be, the North Star.

