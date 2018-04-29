The Palms casino hotel off Las Vegas Strip votes to unionize

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Workers at a casino hotel west of the Las Vegas Strip have voted to unionize through a secret-ballot election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

During the two-day election, 614 workers at the Palms voted and 84 percent of them opted for the union.

About 900 Palms workers will be represented by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165.

The Palms is the fifth Station Casinos-operated property to unionize since 2015.

Station Casinos says it is the third-largest private-sector employer in southern Nevada.