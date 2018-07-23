‘The Little Mermaid ~ In Motion’ comes to life













Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Guest artist Ben Coalter dances as Prince Eric in a duet with Katie Lukens, a NMHS sophomore portraying Vanessa, who is Ursula in disguise, in choreography by Rebecca Anderson Darling and Coalter, both former Pilobolus dancers. less Guest artist Ben Coalter dances as Prince Eric in a duet with Katie Lukens, a NMHS sophomore portraying Vanessa, who is Ursula in disguise, in choreography by Rebecca Anderson Darling and Coalter, both former ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Image 2 of 4 Dancers, from left to right, McKenna Riedl, Kati Seppa, Aili Seppa, Phebe Seppa and Emerson Riedl, sing ”She’s in Love,” with choreography by theater dance teacher Shannon McLean. Dancers, from left to right, McKenna Riedl, Kati Seppa, Aili Seppa, Phebe Seppa and Emerson Riedl, sing ”She’s in Love,” with choreography by theater dance teacher Shannon McLean. Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Image 3 of 4 Chef Louis, portrayed by Sarah Rondini, slips on a piece of lettuce while in pursuit of the fiesty little crab Sebastian, played by Elizabeth Hawley. The piece featured choreography by Karekn Kaham. Chef Louis, portrayed by Sarah Rondini, slips on a piece of lettuce while in pursuit of the fiesty little crab Sebastian, played by Elizabeth Hawley. The piece featured choreography by Karekn Kaham. Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens Image 4 of 4 Gabriela Esposito as Ariel climbs to the top of the rock as a dance concludes. Surrounding Ariel are Elizabeth Hawley, Giovana Esposito, Madigan Sotelo, Maria Pellegrino, Deanna Whitlow, Lindsey Federowicz, Samantha Hawely, Anna Silva, Katie Lukens, Rachael Tomanelli, Alexa Esposito and Katie Hawley. less Gabriela Esposito as Ariel climbs to the top of the rock as a dance concludes. Surrounding Ariel are Elizabeth Hawley, Giovana Esposito, Madigan Sotelo, Maria Pellegrino, Deanna Whitlow, Lindsey Federowicz, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Jenny Lukens ‘The Little Mermaid ~ In Motion’ comes to life 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The New Milford High School was transformed into an underwater world when Studio D’s talented dancers recently performed their version of the classic Walt Disney movie.

Under the artistic direction of Rebecca Anderson Darling, “The Little Mermaid — in Motion — was a collaborative creation between Studio D teachers, dancers and the community.

More than 160 dancers brought the animated tale to life.

“The Little Mermaid — In Motion” followed Ariel and her sisters as she faced obstacles that real life children and teenagers endure today: rebelling against her parents, and challenging societal norms, facing bullies, and finding her own identity and romantic love.

The cast included Gabriela Esposito and Ruby Latta as the older and younger Ariel; Emilia Tesoriero as Ursula; Elizabeth Hawley, Anna Silva and Samantha Hawley as Ariel’s friends Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder, respectively; Maria Pellegrino as Queen Athena, Katie Lukens as Vanessa; and special guest artist Ben Coalter, Studio D instructor and Pilobolus dancer, as Prince Eric.

Other soloists included Rachael Tomanelli as Marina del Ray and Sarah Rondini as Chef Louis.

In other news, Elizabeth Hawley and Gabriela Esposito, dancers with Studio D for 10 and 12 years and D-tour Dance Company members, will graduate this year.

They both have danced lead roles in many Studio D dance productions and will continue dancing in College next year.