The Latest: Wyoming highway reopens after oil site blast

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on an oilfield explosion in Wyoming (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A highway in northern Wyoming has reopened after an explosion at an oilfield site.

Campbell County Sheriff's officials say the blast happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They say a medical helicopter was headed to the area but they had no information about any injuries.

Wyoming Highway 59 was closed for over an hour due to the blast and fire, which sent black smoke into the sky.

At least two propane tanks and oil tanks were burning.

The Gillette News-Record reports firefighters were letting the tanks burn down.

___

3:30 p.m.:

An explosion at an oilfield site has closed a highway in northern Wyoming.

Campbell County Sheriff's officials say the blast happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They had no additional information but said a medical helicopter was headed to the area.

Wyoming Highway 59 was closed north of Gillette.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com