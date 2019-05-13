The Latest: Woodstock 50 hearing to continue Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a hearing about the fate of the Woodstock 50 festival (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

There's no resolution yet in a court fight over the future of the Woodstock 50 festival.

A hearing is set to continue Tuesday in the clash between organizers and a former financial partner.

A New York City judge began hearing arguments and testimony Monday.

The two sides traded accusations of broken promises as they argued over money, control and whether the festival can go forward. It's set for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.

Investor Amplifi Live LLC has said it's canceling the concert amid health and safety concerns.

Organizers Woodstock 50 LLC say it's still on.

They're suing Amplifi Live, saying it's trying to tank the event and should be stopped.

Amplifi Live says the organizers were incompetent, so it took control of the festival and nixed it.

3:50 p.m.

A fight over the future of the Woodstock 50 festival is playing out in a New York courtroom with under 100 days to go before the anniversary event.

Lawyers for festival organizers and a onetime financial partner lobbed dueling accusations of broken promises as they argued Monday over money, control and whether the festival can go forward. It's set for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.

Investor Amplifi Live LLC announced the festival's cancellation April 29, amid health and safety concerns.

Organizer Woodstock 50 LLC says it's still on.

The LLC is suing Amplifi Live, saying it's trying to tank the event and should be stopped.

Amplifi Live says the organizers were incompetent, so it took control of the festival and can't be forced to put it on.

1:15 p.m.

Accusations and counterclaims are piling up as lawyers for organizers of the Woodstock 50 festival and their onetime financial partner head for a New York City courtroom.

A hearing is set Monday in the clash over money, control and even whether the anniversary show will happen in August in Watkins Glen, New York.

Investor Amplifi Live LLC announced April 29 that it was canceling the event amid health and safety concerns.

Organizers Woodstock 50 LLC say it's still a go.

They sued last week and said Amplifi Live sabotaged the festival, can't singlehandedly cancel it and plundered nearly $18 million in funds.

Amplifi Live said in court papers Sunday that organizers' "incompetence" spurred it to take control, nix the festival and take back the money. Amplifi Live is part of Japanese marketing firm Dentsu.