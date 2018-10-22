The Latest: Woman found dead in apartment was ad executive

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the death of a New York advertising executive (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Police say a 70-year-old advertising executive was found stabbed to death early Sunday inside her home on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the New York Daily News reported.

The newspaper reports that police found Susan Trott knifed in the neck in her bedroom on West End Avenue around 4:50 a.m., after a worried business partner called authorities.

Once inside her apartment, police found a trail of blood leading from the living room floor to the bedroom, where they discovered Trott lying face-up.

The Daily News says no weapon was found at the scene.

The newspaper says Trott was a creative partner at a digital brand agency called Code Modern, according to her LinkedIn profile.

___

3 p.m.

The New York Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found in her apartment with a cut to her neck.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call s(backslash)hortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on West End Avenue in Manhattan.

They found a 70-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment, with the laceration.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was identified as Susan Trott.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.