The Latest: Djokovic: Umpire changed course of Serena match

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams walks on a practice court with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Williams was fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final. On Sunday, a day after the match, the tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket. less FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Serena Williams walks on a practice court with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Williams was fined ... more Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shows tennis balls to chair umpire Alison Hughes during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in New York. less Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, shows tennis balls to chair umpire Alison Hughes during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in New ... more Photo: Adam Hunger, AP

























NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Novak Djokovic says he thinks the chair umpire interfered too much in Serena Williams' match but stopped short of saying men and women are treated differently.

Djokovic says Carlos Ramos "just maybe changed — not maybe, but he did change the course of the match" in Williams' 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday night in the U.S. Open final.

Djokovic, who won the men's title, said he thought Ramos' involvement was "unnecessary."

But he disagreed with WTA CEO Steve Simon, who said men and women should be treated equally but that wasn't the case Saturday.

"I don't see things as Mr. Simon does," Djokovic says, adding that "it's hard to generalize things, really."

___

8:10 p.m.

The WTA is calling for fair treatment of women's players and coaching to be allowed across tennis in the aftermath of the U.S. Open women's final.

CEO Steve Simon says that all players should be treated the same and that the tour does "not believe that this was done last night" when Serena Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos in her loss to Naomi Osaka.

Simon says the WTA supports coaching but adds that further review is needed.

___

7:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic won his second straight major title and 14th overall, beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the U.S. Open.

With his third championship at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic matched Pete Sampras for third on the career list for Grand Slam titles. Roger Federer has 20 titles and Rafael Nadal 17.

Djokovic continued a remarkable summer after missing the end of last season with a right elbow injury. He won Wimbledon and a Masters event in Cincinnati.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, remains with that lone major title.

___

6:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won a tiebreaker to take a 95-minute second set, moving a set away from the U.S. Open title.

Djokovic leads Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (4).

It appeared it could be easier when Djokovic broke del Potro in the second game of the set and led 3-1. But then he was broken in his next game. Del Potro then held at love and had chances for another break on his next opportunity before Djokovic finally held to end a 22-point game that lasted more than 20 minutes.

Del Potro had a 3-1 lead in the tiebreaker before Djokovic recovered to take it.

Djokovic is bidding for his third U.S. Open title, his second straight Grand Slam title this season and a 14th overall to tie Pete Sampras for third all-time.

___

5:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the first set over Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open men's final, 6-3.

The sixth-seeded Djokovic is trying for a third U.S. Open title and 14th major overall, which would tie Pete Sampras for third place on the career list.

Djokovic missed last year's tournament with an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery, but he is back at the top of his game now and won Wimbledon in July.

___

4:30 p.m.

Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open junior boys championship. Wang Xiyu of China topped Clara Burel 7-6, 6-2 to win the junior girls title.

___

4:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro have begun their U.S. Open matchup between a pair of past champions.

It's del Potro's first major final since he won his only one in the 2009 U.S. Open by beating Roger Federer.

Djokovic is trying for a third U.S. Open title and 14th major overall, which would tie Pete Sampras for third place on the career list.

The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of rain.

___

4:15 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka tweeted she was "grateful" for her opportunity to play Serena Williams.

Osaka defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday night to become the first Grand Slam singles champion from Japan. Her win was overshadowed by Williams' getting hit with three code violations that led to a $17,000 fine.

"So there's been a lot going on but I just want to say, I was grateful to have the opportunity to play on that stage yesterday. Thank you," Osaka tweeted .

She posed with her trophy at Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center.

___

4 p.m.

Ashleigh Barty and CoCo Vandeweghe have won the U.S. Open women's doubles final, beating Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 13th-seeded team of Barty and Vandeweghe knocked of the No. 3 and No. 1 seeded teams en route to their first Grand Slam doubles title as a team. They hadn't even dropped a set over that run until Babos and Mladenovic got them in the first set on Sunday.

The duo saved three championship points in the deciding set in a match that took more than 2½ hours to complete. Barty and Vandeweghe won the second set tiebreaker 7-2 and won the third 8-6 to win for the second time in four meetings this season against Babos and Mladenovic.

Vandeweghe, niece of former NBA star Kiki Vandeweghe, became the 17th American woman in the Open era to win the tournament title. The team had previously won the Miami Open in March. But winning at Ashe is as big as it gets. Barty and Vandeweghe kissed the trophy and won $700,000 for their championship.

___

1 p.m.

Serena Williams was fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final.

On Sunday, a day after the match, the tournament referee's office docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.

The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up to Osaka, whose 6-2, 6-4 victory on Saturday made her the first tennis player from Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title

___

12:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will be seeking his 14th Grand Slam title and Juan Martin del Potro his second when they meet in the U.S. Open final.

Their showdown Sunday is del Potro's first appearance in a major championship match since he won the 2009 trophy at Flushing Meadows. He has had four wrist operations since then.

Djokovic missed last year's tournament with an injured right elbow that eventually required surgery, but he is back at the top of his game now and won Wimbledon in July.

He is playing in his record-tying eighth U.S. Open final and has won two in the past. If he beats del Potro, Djokovic will equal Pete Sampras for third place among men for major singles titles, trailing only Roger Federer's 20 and Rafael Nadal's 17.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports