The Latest: Westbound I-10 partially reopens after closure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on an Interstate 10 partial closure in Phoenix (all times local):

11 a.m.

Westbound Interstate 10 has partially reopened in central Phoenix following a closure because of a truck fire but the state Department of Transportation says drivers should still expect long delays in both directions.

Westbound lanes were closed Wednesday morning between State Route 143 and 40th Street, with traffic being diverted onto northbound SR 143 to then take westbound Loop 202 to return to westbound I-10.

ADOT says drivers should still consider using alternate routes into the afternoon as cleanup efforts continue.

___

10:45 a.m.

A truck fire closed westbound Interstate 10 in central Phoenix Friday morning and there's no immediate indication when the highway will reopen.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure of westbound I-10 is between State Route 143 and 40th Street and that traffic is being diverted onto northbound SR 143. Drivers then can return to westbound I-10 via westbound Loop 202.

Eastbound I-10 remain open but ADOT says there are restrictions.

ADOT advises drivers to expect long delays in both directions and to get off westbound I-10 well before the closure.