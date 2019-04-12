The Latest: Warmer but still rain, wind for Boston Marathon

Elite runners Hiroto Inoue, left, Yuki Kawauchi, center, and Hayato Sonoda, all of Japan, pose for a photo after a media availability on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Boston in advance of the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday. Kawauchi won the race in 2018.

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the weather forecast for Monday's Boston Marathon (all times local):

4 p.m.

Boston Marathon organizers say they're now expecting significantly warmer temperatures for Monday's race — along with plenty of rain and wind.

After warning runners and spectators to prepare for bone-chilling temperatures in the 30s, the Boston Athletic Association says it now looks like morning temperatures will be in the 50s and could rise into the 60s by afternoon.

The association noted wryly Friday: "The weather in New England can change significantly from day to day."

Last year's race was plagued by rainy, windy and generally miserable conditions. The 123rd edition won't be much better, but the risk of hypothermia appears to have eased.

___

1:35 p.m.

The Boston Marathon has announced several adjustments for the world's oldest annual marathon because of the stormy weather forecast.

Organizers of the 123rd race are preparing for rain, strong winds and morning temperatures in the 30s on Monday, with the potential for windchills in the low 30s.

There will be additional medical vehicles to pick up athletes who can't complete the course. Tent walls and heat will be added at the staging areas and additional ponchos. And hand warmers will be distributed to volunteers.

Organizers also eliminated a 25-minute gap in the start times for two waves of runners.

If the forecast holds, it will be the second year in a row that the race has been plagued by rainy, windy and generally miserable conditions.