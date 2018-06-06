The Latest: Walker confident I-94 will be done on time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin interstate grant (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The state of Wisconsin will be receiving $86 million less than what it requested from the federal government to pay for upgrades and expansion of Interstate 94 south of Milwaukee in conjunction with the Foxconn Technology Group project.

But Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday the work will still be completed by 2021 as planned.

The state is being awarded $160 million after requesting $246 million.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the difference will be made up through $30 million in other federal grant money received by the state and transportation revenue bond cash balances.

The state was counting on receiving the full grant amount to pay for about half of the entire cost of the interstate project.

But Evenson says all work will still be completed by 2021 as planned

___

11:33 a.m.

News that the state was being awarded only $160 million after requesting $246 million raises questions about how the rest of the roadwork will be paid for.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that the state would be getting $160 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant. The money will go toward I-94 in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

