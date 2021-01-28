The Latest: Vietnam's first local outbreak in 2 months grows The Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 2:26 a.m.
1 of3 A traveller wearing protective gear to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits alone on the bench as he waits for his train at the South Train Station in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working. Beijing's main train station was largely quiet on the first day of the travel rush and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 A woman wearing face mask looks at her phone in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2021. Vietnam has reported 84 new cases of local transmission after nearly two months. Vietnam has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in two clusters, hours after counting its first new local cases in nearly two months. Hau Dinh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Workers wearing face masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assist masked passengers to board their trains at the South Train Station in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working. Beijing's main train station was largely quiet on the first day of the travel rush and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam reported 82 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, hours after confirming the first two infections in nearly two months.
Seventy-two of the cases came from an electronic company in Hai Duong province, where a 34-year-old female employee tested positive after her colleague was found to carry the virus from Osaka, Japan, several days earlier, the Health Ministry said.
Written By
The Associated Press