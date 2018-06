The Latest: Parson: 'Time for a fresh start' in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Mike Parson (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says it's "time for a fresh start" following the divisions and "political turmoil" that arose over investigations into former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The new Republican governor spoke Monday to a joint assembly of the House and Senate for the first time since taking over for Greitens. The former Republican governor resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Parson praised lawmakers for the "care, prudence and professionalism" they displayed while seeking the truth during the investigation into Greitens. He says lawmakers "have proven that effective leadership is possible."

Parson says Missouri's elected officials have a chance to "elevate the tone of our political discourse" and conduct government business with respect and integrity.

___

4:35 p.m.

The Missouri House has spent about $65,000 related to its investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Figures provided Monday to The Associated Press show a special House investigatory committee spent more than $25,000 on court reporters, subpoena service and supplies.

The House spent more than $39,000 on per diem and mileage payments for lawmakers to participate in a special session focused on potential impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

Those figures do not include additional costs to be accrued Monday, as House and Senate members gather in special session for a speech by Greitens' replacement, Gov. Mike Parson.

Greitens resigned June 1 while facing allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Records previously provided to the AP show attorneys who represented Greitens' office are seeking over $150,000 from the state.

___

12:30 p.m.

Members of Missouri's congressional delegation have praised Gov. Mike Parson for meeting with them.

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers met Monday in Parson's office to discuss a variety of issues, including infrastructure and the opioid crisis.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer say their relationship with Parson is already better than it was with Eric Greitens, who resigned as governor June 1.

Both Hartzler and Luetkemeyer say a similar meeting never happened under the previous two administrations.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith and Billy Long were also present, along with Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Parson is scheduled to meet with state lawmakers later Monday before addressing a joint session of the Legislature at 5 p.m.

___

9:45 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is meeting with federal and state lawmakers as he begins his second full week in office.

Parson was to meet Monday at the Missouri Capitol with U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill along with most members of Missouri's U.S. House delegation.

Later, Parson was to hold separate, private meetings with the Republican and Democratic caucuses of the Missouri House and Senate before making his first public address to a joint session of the Legislature at 5 p.m. Monday.

Parson, a Republican, ascended from lieutenant governor to the top executive spot when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned on June 1. Greitens' quit while facing a potential legislative impeachment proceeding amid allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Parson has been emphasizing the need for unity.