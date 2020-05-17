The Latest: Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV

The coffin of the last COVID-19 victim stored at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain. May 17, 2020. A funeral home in Barcelona has closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to keep the victims of the Spanish city's coronavirus outbreak. The last coffin was removed and buried on Sunday. In 53 days of use, the temporary morgue has held more than 3,200 bodies. less The coffin of the last COVID-19 victim stored at an underground parking garage that was turned into a morgue, at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain. May 17, 2020. A funeral home in Barcelona has ... more Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close The Latest: Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Cuomo gets tested for coronavirus on live TV.

— Navarro: CDC ‘let the country down’ in early response.

— Number of people in Italy who died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours sank to 145.

— Last coffin passes through temporary morgue in Barcelona garage.

— Colorado governor envisions schools open, but with major changes.

— Health secretary won't criticize local leaders over crowded bars, boardwalks.

— Malls reopen in Thailand as virus recedes.

___

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got tested for coronavirus on live TV Sunday as he announced all people in the state experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.

Any New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who will be returning to work as part of phased reopenings across the state can now get tested, Cuomo said.

The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Cuomo said drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they’re capable of each day.

In all, the state is testing about 40,000 people per day.

An agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state, Cuomo said. Testing in New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also made an urgent appeal Sunday for blood donations, saying coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

___

WASHINGTON — One of President Donald Trump’s top economic advisers is criticizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying it “let the country down” after initial delays with testing.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro declined to say when asked Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether Trump had confidence in the CDC to lead the U.S. pandemic response, saying that was a question for the president.

But Navarro says the CDC “set us back” in the early weeks of the outbreak.

CDC struggled to develop its own diagnostic test for the coronavirus in January, later discovering problems in its kits sent to state and county public health labs in early February.

It took the CDC more than two weeks to come up with a fix, leading to delays in diagnoses as the virus rapidly spread.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday said he disagreed the CDC had let the nation down. He told CBS’ “Face the Nation”: “I believe the CDC serves an important public health role.”

___

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan’s minority Christians attended Mass for the first time in two months on Sunday after authorities allowed them to reopen doors of churches following the easing of coronavirus lockdown in the predominantly Islamic nation.

However, the worshipers were seen adhering to social distancing guidelines at churches across the country.

At one such church in Karachi, Reverend Shahid Anwar preached to a small group of congregants who sat apart from each other adhering to social distancing regulations. Most of the worshipers wore face masks when they entered the churches.

In recent weeks, Pakistani authorities had also allowed Muslims to worship at mosques by following social distancing regulations, but most of them defied these guidelines by closely standing to each other at mosques.

Sunday’s move of allowing Christians to worship at churches came after Pakistan reported one of the highest single-day 39 deaths from coronavirus, raising overall fatalities to 873 and confirmed cases to 40,151. Pakistan lifted the six-week-long lockdown earlier this week in a bid to revive the country’s ailing economy.

___

CAIRO — Egypt has announced it will close shops, malls, beaches and parks during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in an effort to prevent the coronavirus’ spread.

Prime Minister Mustaf Madbouly told a news conference Sunday that during the week-long holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a nighttime curfew will be in place from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting May 17. All public and private transportation will also be halted until May 29.

Madbouly said his government intends to gradually ease virus restrictions by mid-June, including bringing back sports activities and reopening restaurants.

Since mid-March, Egypt has shuttered schools, mosques, churches and archaeological sites. It has also ordered restaurants, coffee shops, malls and gyms to close to encourage people to stay home. A curfew is now in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

___

Britain is reporting that 170 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising its overall death toll to 34,636.

It’s the U.K.’s lowest daily death toll since the day after the country’s lockdown was announced on March 23. Weekend figures are usually lower because reporting lags when compared with weekdays.

Another 3,142 people in Britain tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 243,303.

However, Sunday’s figures don’t give a full picture because some testing data from Northern Ireland was not available as a result of technical problems, Business Secretary Alok Sharma told a daily news briefing.

Britain has Europe’s highest virus death toll as well as the most confirmed cases.

The British government is pumping more money into national efforts to develop a vaccine, by giving an additional 84 million pounds ($102 million) to researchers working on separate vaccine trials at Oxford University and Imperial College London.

Phase one participants in Oxford’s trial have already been given their vaccine dose last week, Sharma said.

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s health ministry has said 44 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,140.

An additional 1,368 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed infections in the country of more than 83 million people is now 149,435 with more than 1.6 million people tested.

Turkey ranks ninth in the world for number of confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data, although experts believe the tally around the world is higher than reported.

Nearly 110,000 people have recovered from the disease in Turkey, the health ministry statistics show.___

ROME — The number of people in Italy who died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours sank to 145 on Sunday — the lowest number since Italy’s lockdown went into effect.

That brings to 31,908 the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy.

The contagion in the first country in Europe to be hit by the virus also has slowed significantly, with just 675 confirmed new cases, according to the country’s civil protection agency.

The true scope of the pandemic in Italy is believed to be much higher as testing is still restricted mostly to people showing symptoms who need to be hospitalized.

The number of currently infected people dropped under 70,000, while more than 125,000 have recovered from the virus.

Pressure on hospitals continues to ease, with 13 fewer patients in intensive care and 89 fewer people hospitalized — important milestones as Italy prepares to open bars, restaurants, shops and other activities on Monday.

___

BARCELONA, Spain — A funeral home in Barcelona has closed a temporary morgue it had set up inside its parking garage to handle the overflow of victims of the Spanish city’s coronavirus outbreak.

The last coffin was removed and buried on Sunday.

The home said more than 3,200 victims of COVID-19 passed through the temporary morgue since it was set up in March.

The funeral home installed refrigeration units inside its closed parking garage to condition it to hold the deceased in their coffins. The home plans to reopen part of the garage for parking but keep the refrigeration units in place in case they are needed again.

___

WASHINGTON — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools open this fall in his state and elsewhere despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.”

Polis tells “Fox News Sunday” that Colorado schools will likely run in a “hybrid” fashion that limits social interactions in hallways and during lunchtime, and has up to 20% of kids continue with online classes at home if that’s their parents’ preference.

The Democratic governor says schools also may close periodically when “there’s an inevitable outbreak.”

President Donald Trump has urged K-12 schools to reopen, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Congress last week it may be reckless to rush kids back before doctors have a better sense of the dangers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CNN on Sunday they also hope to reopen some K-12 schools but stressed it ultimately will depend on the latest health guidance on how to keep communities safe.

___

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is declining to criticize local leaders amid images of crowded bars and boardwalks in areas where coronavirus restrictions are being lifted.

Azar told CNN in an interview Sunday that “the president has left it up to states to know their local situation the best,” and said it’s therefore “very hard to judge in any community whether a bar being open, a restaurant, a school is the right thing.”

Azar noted that many counties across the country have yet to suffer a single death, and so, “There should not be one-size-fits-all approaches to reopening.”

But he adds: “Reopen we must because it’s not health versus the economy, it’s actually health vs. health,” citing “serious health consequences” caused by the shutdown, including the risk of suicide, delayed cardiac procedures and cancer screenings.

As for the images, he said: “I think in any individual instance you’re going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” but says: “That’s part of the freedom we have here in America.”

___

TELFORD, England — British police say they broke up a rave in a country park complete with a DJ that was attended by dozens of people, who were ignoring social distancing rules because they were tired of self-isolating.

The Telford police force tweeted that officers found a “mass gathering/rave” in the park northwest of Birmingham attended by 70 people on Saturday night.

The event appeared to be planned in advance, and had a DJ set up, police said. Officers reported that a reveler told them they were “sick of self-isolation.”

Police said officers asked the group to disperse and they did.

Authorities have been concerned about big gatherings this weekend, the first since the government eased lockdown rules in England by allowing people more freedom to do outdoor activities. Stricter lockdowns remain in place in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

___

NEW DELHI — India has extended a nearly two-month-old stringent lockdown by another two weeks with Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and some other key regions still battling to control the rising curve of coronavirus infections.

The government-run National Disaster Management authority said in a statement on Sunday that fresh guidelines will be issued that keep in view the need to open up economic activity.

A government statement said travel by air and metro will remain shut down nationwide until the end of May. Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas and places of worship will also be closed nationally.

On May 4, the government eased some restrictions, allowing reopening of neighborhood shops and manufacturing and farming in rural areas. It also resumed running a limited number of trains, mainly to carry the stranded workers.

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 90,927, with 2,872 deaths. India had less than 500 positive cases and nine deaths when the lockdown was first imposed on March 25. The number of daily deaths in India is around 100.

___

BANGKOK — Thais have been streaming into shopping malls as the country eases another restriction imposed to fight the threat of the coronavirus.

The government decided to allow the malls to reopen as Thailand’s number of new COVID-19 cases dwindled to single digits for all but one day over more than two weeks.

Malls had been closed since March as a measure to combat the spread of the virus. The government will watch to see whether the infection rate remains low before deciding on the next phase of the plan to restore normality.

___

MADRID — Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16. Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19.

Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak