President Donald Trump speaks during the Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall (all times local):

7:53 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the military will build his promised border wall "if Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country."

Trump tweets Tuesday that immigration and border patrol agents and the military have done a "FANTASTIC" job securing the border with Mexico. But Trump says "A Great Wall" would be a "far easier & less expensive solution." He claims Democrats don't want border security for "strictly political reasons."

Some government funding expires on Dec. 21 and the risk of shutdown looms if Trump and Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi can't reach an agreement when they meet Tuesday at the White House.

Trump wants at least $5 billion for the wall in the next funding package. Democrats are offering $1.3 billion for fencing and other border security measures.

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to meet at the White House with Democratic congressional leaders as the deadline for a partial government shutdown looms.

Trump wants a funding package for the next fiscal year to include at least $5 billion for his proposed border wall with Mexico, an idea Democrats have flatly rejected.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are to discuss the wall and other issues with Trump on Tuesday.

They have urged Trump to support a bill that includes a half-dozen government funding bills largely agreed upon by lawmakers, along with a separate measure that funds the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Sept. 30. The homeland bill includes about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures at the border.