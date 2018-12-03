The Latest: Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels should pay

FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge. Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels. Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Dec. 3, to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer, Avenatti, led to big bills. less FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge. Attorneys for ... more Photo: Michael Owen Baker, AP Photo: Michael Owen Baker, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels should pay 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on lawsuits by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Trump and his former personal lawyer (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Lawyers for President Trump say porn actress Stormy Daniels should pay nearly $800,000 for filing a failed defamation lawsuit against him.

Attorney Charles Harder told a federal judge in Los Angeles Monday that his firm put in more than 500 hours on the case. He wants nearly $390,000 in lawyers' fees and an equal amount in sanctions to deter Daniels from filing other meritless suits.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, objected, calling the amounts obscene and outrageous.

The judge said he'll rule later.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job."

A judge threw out the case in October and ruled that Trump could recoup legal fees.

___

11: 30 a.m.

Lawyers for porn actress Stormy Daniels and President Trump's former personal attorney got in a face-to-face confrontation in a Santa Monica courthouse hallway.

Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, and Brent Blakely, who represents Michael Cohen, exchanged accusations Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Avenatti said Blakely represented a felon. Blakely responded that Avenatti is a felon. Avenatti said he's never been convicted of a crime.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to several felonies and admitted funneling money to Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she has said she had with Trump.

It's not clear what Blakely referred to, though Avenatti was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence.

Prosecutors declined bringing felony charges against Avenatti. They are investigating whether he should face a misdemeanor charge for allegations he roughed up a girlfriend. Avenatti has denied wrongdoing.

6:14 a.m.

Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels' lawyer led to big bills.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job."

A judge ruling Trump's statement was an exaggeration aimed at a political rival threw out the case in October. He said Trump could recoup legal fees.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, says the amount sought is staggering and shouldn't exceed $25,000.