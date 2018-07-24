The Latest: Trump issues statement recognizing Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on Pioneer Day in Utah (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is recognizing Mormon pioneers who journeyed across the west to build a new home in Utah.

Trump said in a statement issued Tuesday by the White House that the families who fled persecution in Illinois "worked tirelessly to transform the arid desert landscape into a blossoming new home."

The president says the settlers' legacy lives on through hundreds of cities and towns in the American West and their accomplishments are a reminder of the importance of religious freedom and the strength of Americans.

Trump says he and the first lady send their best wishes to those celebrating Pioneer Day.

___

12:10 a.m. People in Utah are gathering to celebrate the state's history and recognize Mormon pioneers who trekked West in search of religious freedom.

Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more.

It marks the date in 1847 when Brigham Young and other Mormon pioneers, many puling handcarts, ended their treacherous journey across the country from Illinois and discovered the Salt Lake Valley.