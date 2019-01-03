The Latest: Tribal official says cooperation key to future

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the start of the North Dakota legislative session (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

The chairwoman of the Spirit Lake Nation says tribal leaders and North Dakota lawmakers should work together for the future of all the state's residents.

Myra Pearson told a joint session of the House and Senate on Thursday that "we have a lot of children who are counting on us."

Since 1985, a tribal chairman from one of North Dakota's five reservations has given a speech to the Legislature. It was scrubbed at the last session two years ago because of protests of the four-state, $3.8 million Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Pearson says North Dakota and its tribes have become a national leader in energy. She says it's important to learn from both bad and good experiences and build strong relationships.

___

6 a.m.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is set to deliver his State of the State address as the biennial legislative session begins.

The Republican governor on Thursday is set to talk about the challenges facing North Dakota.

The session officially starts at noon, but activities begin earlier with presentations from a Native American tribal leader and from the state's chief justice.

Spirit Lake Sioux Chairwoman Myra Pearson will speak about the relationship between state government and tribal governments. Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle (VAN'-duh-wall) follows with his State of the Judiciary speech.

Burgum is delivering his State of the State address at 1 p.m., after the Senate and the House convene in a joint session.