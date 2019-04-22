The Latest: Top Kansas court asked to say who names judge

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas, on her plans to move ahead with nominating a new state Court of Appeals judge despite a dispute with the Kansas Senate's top Republican over whether she has the authority to do so. less Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas, on her plans to move ahead with nominating a new state Court of Appeals judge despite a ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Top Kansas court asked to say who names judge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a dispute over the appointment of a new judge to the Kansas Court of Appeals (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether Gov. Laura Kelly can nominate a new judge to the state Court of Appeals.

Schmidt filed a petition Monday with the Supreme Court for a ruling on whether Kelly nominates the new judge or whether the nomination must be made by Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.

Kelly withdrew her first choice of Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack last month because of political posts on Jack's Twitter feed in 2017.

The governor is moving ahead to nominate another candidate for confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

Senate President Susan Wagle says because Kelly withdrew Jack's nomination, she missed a deadline for making the nomination and it now falls to Nuss under a 2013 law.

___

3 p.m.

Gov. Laura Kelly is moving ahead with plans to nominate a new Kansas Court of Appeals judge despite a dispute over whether she has the authority to do it.

The Democratic governor said Monday that the vacancy on the state's second-highest court needs to be filled and the Republican-controlled Legislature should clarify the law on appointing judges.

Kelly withdrew her first choice of Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack last month because of political posts on Jack's Twitter feed in 2017.

Senate President Susan Wagle says Kelly failed to nominate someone properly on time and the task now falls to Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.

Kelly contends Wagle is incorrect.

Kelly announced last week that she's considering three candidates. Wagle called it "a blatant disrespect" for the law.