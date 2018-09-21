The Latest: Target shooters sparked 2 northern Nevada fires

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on target shooters responsible for two wildfires in the Reno area (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Fire investigators have confirmed target shooters are responsible for both the wildfires that broke out north and south of Reno on Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says targets shooters sparked the wildland blaze at Duck Hill in the Washoe Valley reported about 11:40 a.m. Thursday between Reno and Carson City.

They're asking for the public's help in tracking down a red side-by-side utility terrain vehicle that was seen driving on Goni Road toward Carson City shortly after the fire broke out. The fire burned about 12 acres (5 hectares) before it was snuffed out. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Anyone with information should call the BLM at 775-885-6117.

___

12:30 p.m.

Northern Nevada fire investigators say target shooters sparked a wildland blaze that has burned about 184 acres (74 hectares) north of Reno.

Multiple aircraft helped drop water on the Chimney Fire that broke out shortly after noon Thursday north of Sun Valley Regional Park.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently threatened. The fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained Friday afternoon with full containment expected by the end of the day.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Lisa Ross confirmed target shooters are to blame but she said no other details are available.