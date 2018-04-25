The Latest: Sri Lanka native ID'd as van attack victim





















TORONTO (AP) — The latest on a van attack in Toronto which killed 10 people and injured 14 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A Buddhist temple in Toronto has identified one of the victims of Monday's van attack as a Canadian citizen who came to the country from Sri Lanka.

The Mahavihara Buddhist Meditations Center says Renuka Amarasingha (am-uh-ruh-SEEN'-yuh) was from Horana, Sri Lanka. She was 45 and lived with her 7-year-old son.

Chief monk Ahangama Rathanasiri Thero (AN'-guh-mah Rah-than-ah-SEER'-ah THEER'-oh) says Amarasingha worked at school cafeterias and attended the temple frequently, sometimes helping arrange religious ceremonies.

Friend Thilina Pelendage says she was known for her humorous nature and for never forgetting people's birthdays.

Pelendage says that she had no other relatives in Toronto and that another family in Toronto's Sri Lankan community with whom Amarasingha once lived plans to care for her son.

The temple will make funeral arrangements.

Toronto police say the 10 people killed and 14 injured in the attack were "predominantly" women.