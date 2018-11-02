The Latest: Sparks fly in final Alaska gubernatorial debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the Alaska governor's race (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Sparks flew during the final debate between the two major candidates for governor in Alaska.

Democrat Mark Begich dismissed as a gimmick and ploy for votes his Republican rival's plan to pay residents a full dividend check from the state's oil-wealth fund.

Qualified residents receive an annual check from the Alaska Permanent Fund. But the check has been capped since 2016 amid a budget deficit.

Republican Mike Dunleavy said the state can afford to pay a full dividend and the amount Alaskans missed out on.

He called Begich "missing in action" while Dunleavy was in the state Senate. Begich said he paid attention to what was happening in Alaska.

Dunleavy left the Senate in January to focus on the campaign. Begich, a former U.S. senator, was most recently a consultant.

6 p.m.

The final face-to-face debate between Alaska's two major gubernatorial candidates is underway.

Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy are participating in a broadcast debate sponsored by Anchorage TV station KTVA.

Both hope to succeed Gov. Bill Walker. The independent Walker ended his campaign last month though his name remains on the ballot.

Walker has said that he and Begich disagree on a number of issues. But he has said he thinks Begich would be better for Alaska than Dunleavy, pointing to Begich's position on issues such as Medicaid expansion and a state fiscal plan.

Key issues in the race are crime, the economy and the future of the check Alaskans receive from the state's oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund.

The election is Tuesday.

12:55 p.m.

