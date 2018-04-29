The Latest: Rod Stewart has all the luck at Jazz Fest









NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Some guys have all the luck indeed.

Rod Stewart closed out the main stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, singing a medley of his hit songs.

Stewart seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself, playfully chatting with the crowd and frequently calling on them to sing along to such hits as "Forever Young" and "Some Guys Have All the Luck."

Stewart was just in New Orleans during Mardi Gras when he performed at the Krewe of Endymion post-parade extravaganza. He was a last-minute addition to the festival when Aretha Franklin was unable to perform.

The last time Stewart performed at the festival was 2007.

___

1:30 p.m.

Fats Domino was remembered in death as he lived his life - with music.

Al 'Lil Fats' Jackson played the classic Domino song "Blueberry Hill" as crowds gathered Saturday at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival's ancestor area to remember Domino, who died last year.

The festival unveiled a painting of Domino sitting at his piano to join the other paintings of luminaries associated with the festival who have passed away.

One of Domino's grandchildren, Angele Green, thanked the crowd for coming and then called on them to - in the words of her grandfather - "shake, rattle and roll."

Carolyn Stark was part of the crowd. She said she'd only seen Domino perform once but was struck by how happy he looked while playing and wanted to come pay her respects.

___

7:36 a.m.

Fats Domino was a New Orleans musical legend when he died last year so it's only fitting that his death - and his music - receive a special send-off this year during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Organizers Saturday will mark the occasion with a jazz funeral as well as a special tribute performance in his honor.

Festival producer Quint Davis says there are two New Orleans musicians who "changed the music of the whole world." One was Louis Armstrong and the other was Fats Domino.

The tribute concert Saturday will feature various members of Domino's band who played with him. Special musical guests include Bonnie Raitt and Jon Batiste.