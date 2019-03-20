The Latest: Senator to oppose bill selling SC-owned utility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the possible sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The South Carolina senator whose district includes the headquarters of state-owned utility Santee Cooper says he will fight a bill allowing the governor to sell the company immediately.

Sen. Larry Grooms said he had no warning Wednesday that fellow Republican Senate President Harvey Peeler would introduce a bill changing the authority to sell Santee Cooper from the General Assembly to Gov. Henry McMaster.

Last month, Peeler announced a committee to study what to do with the utility, saying its only goal was to protect taxpayers.

Grooms says he expects others to join him in opposing the bill. He says the Senate needs to take its time and evaluate if Santee Cooper executives have a plan to help lower the utility's debt.

Santee Cooper has about $8 billion in debt, with about half of it coming from halting construction on two nuclear plants before they were finished.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to take up Peeler's proposal Wednesday afternoon.

___

12:40 p.m.

The leader of the South Carolina Senate says the governor should be able to negotiate the sale of a state-owned utility.

Senate President Harvey Peeler of Gaffney introduced a proposal Wednesday to give Gov. Henry McMaster the authority to sell Santee Cooper.

Last month, Peeler created a committee of nine senators to review what to do with Santee Cooper, emphasizing the only goal was to protect taxpayers.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Peeler said he now thinks Santee Cooper's leadership is in crisis. McMaster has pushed to sell the utility for nearly two years since its role in a pair of failed nuclear plants.

Santee Cooper is $8 billion in debt.

Several senators have been skeptical about the possible sale.