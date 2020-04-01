The Latest: UW athletics projecting deep revenue losses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin athletic department projects the coronavirus pandemic will result in a revenue shortfall of more than $4 million this fiscal year.

The figure represents 2.5% of the athletic department's $159 million 2019-2020 budget. The university lost millions in revenue because of the early end to the men's basketball season.

The State Journal reports that with all 67 games of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and 11 of 13 Big Ten championship contests canceled, UW could be out more than $2.5 million in revenue, based on the 2019-20 budget and actual figures from previous years.

Aside from spring athletics, the UW is looking ahead to whether sports will resume at a full level before the college football season is scheduled to begin in late August. The university draws around 15% of its annual revenue from football ticket sales.

11:45 a.m.

Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday urged people to volunteer at the polls on Tuesday to help Wisconsin’s presidential primary and spring election go off as smoothly as possible.

There’s a severe shortage of poll workers across the state because of the coronavirus outbreak, which led Gov. Tony Evers to call on the National Guard to assist staffing some polling sites.

“It’s a creative way to help solve the problem,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said of tapping the National Guard. “If the National Guard does not have other duties making sure our communities are safe, I certainly support using them.”

Vos said both he and his wife planned to volunteer at the polls. He said he was bringing hand sanitizer and felt safe being there.

“If you are bored at home and sick of watching Netflix, volunteer and go work at the polls,” Vos said.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald credited local election clerks and mayors with being resourceful in finding ways to manage a reduction in workers. He cited the record-high number of absentee ballot requests, over 1 million as of Wednesday, as evidence that people are getting the message not to vote in person.

“I think we are up to the task and it sounds like it’s going to get done,” Fitzgerald said.