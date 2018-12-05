The Latest: Republican wins Georgia elections chief runoff

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Democrat Georgia Secretary of State candidate John Barrow speaks during a campaign stop at Daniel Field in Augusta, Ga. Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger are vying in a Dec. 4 runoff for Georgia secretary of state. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on Georgia's Secretary of State race (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Republican Brad Raffensperger has been elected Georgia's new elections chief amid a debate over access to the polls and election security.

Raffensperger defeated former Democratic congressman John Barrow in a Tuesday runoff for the secretary of state job.

The office was previously held by GOP Gov.-elect Brian Kemp. Kemp staunchly denies Democrats' accusations that he suppressed voter turnout to improve his own odds of victory last month.

President Donald Trump tweeted an endorsement last week of Raffensperger, who is a state lawmaker.

Kemp's Democratic rival for governor, Stacey Abrams, urged voters to support Barrow in the same speech where she announced she would sue to change how Georgia runs elections.

12:30 a.m.

A Republican state lawmaker and a former Democratic congressman face a runoff election in Georgia for secretary of state, an office at the center of a debate over access to the polls and election security.

The winner of the runoff between Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow will oversee Georgia's elections for the next four years. The post was previously held by GOP Gov.-elect Brian Kemp, who has staunchly denied Democrats' accusations that he suppressed voter turnout to improve his own odds of victory.

A win for Barrow would snap the Democrats' eight-year losing streak in Georgia of being shut out of holding statewide office. The ex-congressman had the support of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor.

President Donald Trump tweeted an endorsement for Raffensperger.