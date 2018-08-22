The Latest: Rep. Duncan Hunter says he's eager for trial

The closed offices of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter are seen Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in El Cajon, Calif. Hunter and his wife were indicted Tuesday on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. less The closed offices of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter are seen Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in El Cajon, Calif. Hunter and his wife were indicted Tuesday on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign ... more Photo: Gregory Bull, AP

FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife on corruption charges. less FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., center, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted ... more Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2011, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers the House oath to Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., as his wife, Margaret, looks on during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal grand jury in California on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, has indicted U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife on corruption charges. less FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2011, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers the House oath to Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., as his wife, Margaret, looks on during a mock swearing-in ceremony ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP



Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Rep. Duncan Hunter says he's eager for trial 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife on corruption charges (all times local):

12 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California says he's innocent of federal corruption charges and excited to go to trial.

The Republican representing the San Diego area's 50th Congressional District told KGTV early Wednesday that he's not worried and calls the FBI and the Justice Department "a politically motivated group of folks."

A grand jury on Tuesday charged Hunter and his wife with using more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for vacations, dental work, golf outings and other personal expenses.

Hunter was strongly favored to hold on to his seat in the strongly Republican district, but the charges inject the race with uncertainty.

___

9:44 p.m.

A U.S. House race in Southern California could become suddenly competitive after U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on corruption charges.

The Republican Hunter was strongly favored to hold the seat in the San Diego area's 50th Congressional District. But the charges Tuesday injected the race with uncertainty.

A grand jury charged the Republican lawmaker with using more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for vacations, dental work, golf outings and other personal expenses.

Hunter's attorney calls the charges politically motivated.

In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan called the charges "deeply serious" and said Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments, pending resolution of the case. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Ryan should call on Hunter to resign.