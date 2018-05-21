The Latest: Rauner aide says death penalty plan fixes errors

FILE - In this May 8, 2018 photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. Rauner, a Republican, wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state. He added the provision Monday, May 14, into gun legislation favored by Democrats. The bill now goes back to the Democratic-controlled Legislature for approval.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois House hearing on reinstating the death penalty (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner's criminal justice adviser has told an Illinois House committee that Rauner's plan to reinstate the death penalty is designed to "avoid the legitimate objections" associated with the capital punishment law the state abandoned seven years ago.

David Risely (RIZ'-lee) is the Republican governor's director of criminal justice and public safety policy. He told the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee on Monday that Rauner's plan would apply only to criminals found guilty "beyond all doubt." He says the standard is without precedent but "is obtainable."

Rauner added the death penalty in a veto last week in which he rewrote legislation to apply a72-hour waiting period for assault-style weapons.

The hearing featured a return to the state Capitol of Cook County Recorder of Deeds Karen Yarbrough. She was the state representative who sponsored abolition of the death penalty in 2011 after errors led to freeing several men.

4:45 a.m.

An Illinois House committee will take up Gov. Bruce Rauner's plan to reinstate the death penalty in certain cases.

The House Judiciary-Criminal Committee meets Monday for testimony on Rauner's proposals. Rauner added the death penalty in an amendatory veto of legislation that would extend the waiting period for delivery of assault weapons to 72 hours.

Rauner's changes included imposing 72 hours' wait for all guns, a ban on bump stocks that speed rifle firing, authorizing confiscation of weapons from dangerous individuals and more.

Rep. Jonathon Carroll sponsors the waiting-period legislation. The Northbrook Democrat says the committee hearing will "take the pulse of people." But there will be no committee vote and Carroll says he can't predict what the next step will be.

The bills are HB1468 and SB2580.