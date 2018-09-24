The Latest: Auto trade group says fuel standards won't work

Linda Dunn, center, and Ron Freund, right, protest before the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Fresno, Calif. The day-long session by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is a means to gather public comment concerning the mileage plan, which would freeze U.S. mileage standards at levels mandated by the Obama administration for 2020, instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon by 2025. less Linda Dunn, center, and Ron Freund, right, protest before the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation's worst ... more Photo: Gary Kazanjian, AP

David Lancaster, center, of BorgWarner automotive supplies and Rasto Brenzy, right, of Manufacturers of Emissions Controls Association chat before the start of the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Fresno, Calif.

Paul Gipe protests before the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Fresno, Calif.

David Zonana, left, and Sean Donahue, right, chat before the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Fresno, Calif.

FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, cars and trucks roll along a section of Blackstone Avenue during rush hour in Fresno, Calif.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2013 file photo, automobile traffic flows over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.









FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a California hearing on a proposal to roll back car-mileage standards (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A large auto industry trade group isn't stating explicitly that it favors freezing federal gas mileage requirements at the 2021 level, but it's says the current plan won't work.

In testimony prepared for a public hearing Monday in Fresno, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said customers aren't buying more efficient vehicles.

"No one wins if our customers are not buying the new highly efficient products offered in our showrooms," said Steve Douglas, senior director of energy and environment for the alliance.

The alliance has said there's a widening gap between the requirements approved by the Obama administration and what consumers are buying.

The Trump administration's preferred plan is to freeze standards proposed by the Obama administration from 2021 through 2026.

Automakers unanimously favor one standard nationwide so they don't have to design two vehicles, one for California and the states that follow its requirements and another for the rest of the nation.

11:25 a.m.

California officials say the Trump administration's plan to roll back car-mileage standards is not supported by science, will damage people's health and exacerbate climate change.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and California Air Resources Board chairwoman Mary Nichols were among several state officials on the first panel to testify at a hearing in Fresno on Monday. The hearing is intended to seek public comment on the administration's mileage plan.

The proposal would freeze U.S. mileage standards at levels mandated by the Obama administration for 2020 instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon (15 kilometers per liter) by 2025.

Nichols said the administration's claims that the rollback would improve safety were absurd. Becerra said California could not afford to retreat in the fight against climate change.

___

9:05 a.m.

Demonstrators have gathered ahead of California hearing on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards.

The session in Fresno is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday and is expected to last all day.

It's the first of three events by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to gather public comment on the mileage plan.

Paul Gipe and his wife Nancy Nies drove up from Bakersfield to protest the proposal.

Gipe writes about renewable energy and calls the White House plan a step backward and a "statement that air pollution is acceptable."

___

12:05 a.m.

Doctors, environmental groups and California officials will weigh in on the Trump administration's proposal to roll back car-mileage standards at what could be a raucous hearing in a region with some of the nation's worst air pollution.

The daylong session in Fresno on Monday is the first of three events by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to gather public comment on the mileage plan.

Administration officials say waiving the tougher fuel efficiency requirements would make vehicles more affordable.

Opponents say it would undercut efforts to reduce unhealthy tailpipe emissions that are a significant contributor to climate change.