The Latest: Primary turnout for Dems sets S. Carolina record

A voter fills out his ballot at a primary polling place, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Officials say turnout in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina was the largest in state history.

Democratic Party officials said Monday that more than 539,000 votes were cast in the contest. That's nearly 7,000 more than in 2008, the previous record.

Officials said turnout increased significantly in several counties, in some places by more than 80%.

South Carolina has open primaries, meaning that some Republicans may have crossed over to vote in the Democratic contest. State Republicans opted not to hold their own primary this year, citing cost savings and high levels of GOP support in the state for President Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Saturday's primary, providing a much-needed boost for his campaign heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and a U.S. territory vote.

