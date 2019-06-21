The Latest: Oregon Republicans missing for second day

A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill that would create the nation's second cap-and-trade program to curb carbon emissions. Senate Republicans, however, pledged to walk out so there wouldn't be enough lawmakers present for a vote on House Bill 2020, which is extremely unpopular among loggers, truckers and many rural voters. less A TV reporter interviews self-employed logger Bridger Hasbrouck, of Dallas, Ore., outside the Oregon State House in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the day the Senate is scheduled to take up a bill ... more Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo: Gillian Flaccus, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close The Latest: Oregon Republicans missing for second day 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans to protest legislation to address climate change (all times local):

9:23 a.m.

Republicans in the Oregon Senate were absent for a second day to delay a vote on a sweeping climate policy.

None of the 11 GOP Senators appeared Friday morning. They have until 11 a.m. to show if they want to avoid a $500 fine.

Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the state police to round up Republican senators who fled the Legislature — and in some cases, the state — to thwart passage of a climate proposal that would dramatically lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050. Under the proposed bill, Oregon would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. The legislation would lower that cap over time to encourage businesses to move away from fossil fuels.

The Oregon State Police has confirmed it is working with out of state of state resources to track the lawmakers down.

____

9:32 p.m.

GOP senators are preparing to remain absent from the Capitol for a second day to block a landmark climate plan that would be the second of its kind nationwide.

Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the state police to round up 12 Republican senators who fled the Legislature — and in some cases, the state — to thwart passage of a climate proposal that would dramatically lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050.

The GOP lawmakers didn't show on Thursday and there were no indications they would return Friday.

State Police can force senators they track down in Oregon into a patrol car to return them to the Capitol, although the agency said in a statement that it would use "polite communication" and patience to bring the rogue lawmakers back.