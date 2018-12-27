The Latest: Ohio Senate overrides Kasich pay raise veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on overrides of vetoes by Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Republican-led Ohio Senate has overridden GOP Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) veto of legislation containing pay increases for certain Ohio elected officials.

The Senate saved the bill by a vote of 25-6 Thursday, sending it to the House. The measure also increases death benefits and insurance coverage for slain public safety officers' families.

In a veto message Friday, Kasich called the bill's initial intent "praiseworthy." But he said he couldn't support "the last-minute rush to include a controversial pay raise" without adequate public debate.

Kasich had urged lawmakers to send the original bill to his successor, Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, when the new legislative session begins in January. But Kasich said legislators should have given raises a more thorough debate.

One Republican lawmaker called the veto hypocritical and "Grinch-like."

9:52 a.m.

A spokesman for the Republican-led Ohio House says lawmakers gathering for a rare post-Christmas voting session won't attempt to override GOP Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) veto that protected Medicaid expansion.

Brad Miller said Thursday that House members don't plan to call an override vote on the budget provision Kasich vetoed in 2017 that called for freezing new enrollment in the program and preventing those who drop off from re-enrolling.

Reversals of several other Kasich vetoes may yet be tried as the House and Senate convene in Columbus, including on bills involving guns, abortion and pay raises for elected officials.

A caucus meeting also has been set for Thursday afternoon where leaders hope for a resolution to the long-brewing fight for House speaker.

Miller says he expects strong attendance Thursday.

12:04 a.m.

State lawmakers in Ohio are reconvening for rare post-Christmas floor sessions where some of Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) vetoes could be overridden. A long-brewing speakership fight also could finally be resolved.

The action begins on Thursday, when both the Ohio House and Ohio Senate are scheduled to meet. Whether a series of Kasich vetoes are overridden depends on a host of factors.

Among them is how effective the Kasich administration and other advocates have been in fighting to preserve the state's Medicaid expansion. Also up for possible veto override votes is legislation on a heartbeat abortion restriction and expanded gun-owner rights.

One key issue will be whether all lawmakers opt to return from what was supposed to be a holiday break to participate in the potential votes.