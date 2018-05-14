The Latest: Nearly 50 protesters cited for standing in road

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on protests near the North Carolina Legislative Building as part of a national social justice movement (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A rally across from the North Carolina Legislative Building has ended with nearly 50 demonstrators being cited by police for protesting in the middle of the street.

The national Poor People's Campaign held a gathering Monday afternoon in Raleigh — one of 30 locations nationwide where the organization began six weeks of nonviolent direct action.

Activists filed out into the middle of Jones Street where the General Assembly meets, holding hands and refusing to leave until each was led away by officers for a citation. Police Capt. M.K. Kohr says 49 people were cited for impeding traffic by standing in the street. Police shut down one block.

More than 200 people attended the rally, which focused on the needs of women, people with disabilities, children living in poverty and LGBT community members.

__

3:50 a.m.

North Carolina is one of 30 locations nationwide where the Poor People's Campaign is launching its six weeks of nonviolent direct action.

Campaign officials say activists will protest Monday at the Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh, near the General Assembly building. Protesters support an overhaul of voting rights laws; new programs to help the millions of Americans who live in poverty; environmental protections; and other issues.

The rally in North Carolina is one of more than 30 actions that the Poor People's Campaign has planned for Monday nationwide. This event will focus on the needs of women, young people, the disabled and children living in poverty.

The Rev. William Barber is one of two campaign leaders. Barber is a North Carolina minister and former president of the state NAACP chapter.