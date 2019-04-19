The Latest: Mother says she told teen him not to go in water

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on California teen swept to sea while boogie boarding (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The mother of a teenager who was swept to sea while boogie boarding says she told her son before he headed to the beach not to go in the water.

Lisa Moimoi told KRON-TV that her 18-year-old son, Naphtali Moimoi, was on spring break and decided to visit a beach along Half Moon Bay with friends on Thursday.

She said she asked him if he'd checked the weather, and he assured her it was good. Then she told him "stay out" of the ocean.

Authorities ended a search for Moimoi Friday after his disappearance a day earlier. Friends last saw him unresponsive in the water Thursday afternoon after he had fallen off his boogie board.

___

8:40 a.m.

Rescuers have ended a search for an 18-year-old who was swept out to sea while boogie boarding with friends at a beach south of San Francisco.

Authorities dispatched two helicopters and boats after the teen's friends reported him missing on Thursday but called off the search after several hours due to rough waters and low visibility.

San Mateo County Sherriff's Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said Friday the teen, identified as a high school student from Hayward, California, was still missing.

Blankswade said the teen's friends called 911 after seeing him face down and unresponsive in the water about 15 yards off shore at a beach near Half Moon Bay.

The friends tried to save him but couldn't reach him because the water was too rough.