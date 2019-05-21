The Latest: Missouri's Hawley unveils bill on data tracking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's proposed Do Not Track Act (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced legislation to give internet users the ability to opt out of tracking and collection of personal data.

Hawley introduced the Do Not Track Act on Tuesday. The proposal is designed after the national Do Not Call list, which allows people to opt out of telemarketing calls.

Hawley's office says it would allow internet users to opt out of tracking by clicking a setting in their browsers or by downloading an app.

The Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general would have the authority to enforce the legislation. Companies would face fines of up to $1,000 per day per person for knowingly violating the rules.

The proposal is the latest move by Hawley in his larger campaign against big tech .

11:45 a.m.

