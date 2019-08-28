The Latest: Mississippi could see tough race for governor

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, center, flanked by daughter Tyler Reeves, left, and wife, Elee Reeves, celebrates after being declared winner of the runoff for the Republican nomination for governor in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2019. Reeves beat former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in the runoff.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the Mississippi governor's election (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Mississippi could have its toughest governor's race in a nearly generation between two politicians known for digging in against opponents: two-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and four-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.

Reeves secured the Republican nomination Tuesday by defeating Bill Waller Jr., a retired Mississippi Supreme Court justice and son of a former governor.

Reeves and Waller advanced from a three-person primary Aug. 6, the same day Hood defeated seven low-budget candidates to win the Democratic nomination.

A Republican Governors Association TV ad says Hood "is standing with the radical liberal resistance, suing to stop the Trump agenda."

Democratic Governors Association director Noam Lee calls Reeves "a self-serving politician who enriches himself at the expense of Mississippi families."

Mississippi law limits Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to two terms.

____

2:45 a.m.

Second-term Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and four-term Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood will go head to head this November in a battle for the Mississippi governor's office.

Reeves won the Republican nomination Tuesday in a primary runoff. He defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

Reeves is asking Waller's supporters to back him and prevent the state from electing a "liberal Democrat" to the governor's office.

Hood says Reeves ran a negative campaign and will "throw around labels" while Hood will focus on the issues.