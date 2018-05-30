The Latest: McSally files signatures to run for US Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona's U.S. Senate primary (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Republican Rep. Martha McSally has filed signatures to be on the ballot to run for U.S. Senate.

Her campaign said she filed more than 13,800 signatures on Tuesday in order to run in the Republican primary. She'll be running against Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio.

McSally currently represents Arizona's second district in Congress, which covers most of Tucson.

McSally's filing makes her the sixth candidate in the race across three parties. Democratic front-runner Rep. Kyrsten Sinema filed her signatures earlier on Tuesday. Also running are Democrat Deedra Abboud and Green party candidate Eve Reyes-Aguirre.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on May 30.

___

10:15 a.m.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has filed signatures to be a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

She filed more than 10,000 signatures on Tuesday to get on the ballot to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

Sinema is front-runner for the Democratic nomination. She represents Arizona's ninth district in Congress, a district that includes Tempe and other parts of Maricopa County.

Fellow Democrat Deedra Abboud has also filed her signatures to be on the ballot and has been campaigning statewide since last year.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans Joe Arpaio and Kelli Ward have also filed signatures. Republican Rep. Martha McSally is also expected to file signatures before the May 30 deadline.

Green Party candidate Eve Reyes-Aguirre has also filed signatures to qualify for the ballot.