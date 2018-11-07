The Latest: Trone and Harris win congressional districts

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan poses for a photograph after an interview with The Associated Press, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in his office at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Hogan is running for re-election against Democratic candidate Ben Jealous. less Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan poses for a photograph after an interview with The Associated Press, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in his office at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Hogan is running for ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous speaks with reporters as he greets voters at a bus stop in Baltimore. Jealous is running against incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. less FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous speaks with reporters as he greets voters at a bus stop in Baltimore. Jealous is running against incumbent Gov. ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the general election in Maryland (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Democrat David Trone has been elected to an open US House seat, edging out Republican candidate Amie Hoeber,

The liquor magnate defeated Hoeber on Tuesday to represent Maryland's 6th District that stretches from populous Montgomery County to the state's border with West Virginia. The congressional seat was open because three-term incumbent John Delaney, a Democrat, plans on running for president.

It was a high-stakes race for the wealthy Potomac businessman, co-founder of an alcohol retailer. Not only did Trone put more than $11 million into the effort but he underwent cancer surgery and chemotherapy during this year's campaign season.

Also winning was Andy Harris, a four-term Republican incumbent in a Maryland congressional district that leaned heavily conservative. Harris defeated Democratic challenger Jesse Colvin, a former U.S. Army Ranger.

9:15 p.m.

Larry Hogan has become the first Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland since 1954 by beating Democrat Ben Jealous.

Hogan's victory Tuesday makes him only the second Republican governor to win two terms in Maryland's history. Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state.

Hogan has maintained a moderate political course, advocating lower taxes and fiscal responsibility. He has emphasized bipartisanship at a time of deep partisan division in the nation's capital nearby. He also kept his distance from President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in Maryland.

Hogan won an upset victory four years ago using public campaign finance funds. This time, he held a large fundraising edge over Jealous that enabled him to out-advertise his opponent.

___

8:05 p.m.

The popular and well-funded Ben Cardin has won a third term representing Maryland in the U.S. Senate.

The heavily-favored Democrat took victory in Tuesday's election over GOP challenger Tony Campbell and unaffiliated candidate Neal Simon.

Political analysts had forecast that Cardin would cruise to re-election for more reasons than his campaign war chest — last reported at roughly $3 million.

He has major name recognition in Maryland, serving 20 years in the U.S. House before becoming a senator in 2006.

His national profile has only grown during the Trump administration. The 75-year-old Cardin is the lead Democrat on the Senate Small Business Committee.

___

4 p.m.

After a rainy Election Day morning, officials are reporting low turnout at polls around Maryland.

State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said Tuesday afternoon that election workers are reporting turnout numbers around 10 percent in some parts of the state. Lamone says she hopes "with the rain stopping things will pick up" in the later part of the day.

She says Baltimore city and Montgomery County are reporting 10 percent turnout and Prince George's County is reporting 12 percent turnout.

Lamone had not heard of any serious problems at polls. She says there were some power outages, but power companies were good about resolving those quickly.

____

10:30 a.m.

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots on a rainy Election Day in Maryland.

Wayne Jacobson, a 53-year-old Democrat, said President Donald Trump motivated him "to get out and vote in general," in Silver Spring on Tuesday. But the high school government teacher says "state-level things," including education, mostly guided his choices.

Linda Lamone, the state's elections administrator, said midmorning that officials haven't heard of any serious problems at the polls.

Maryland voters are choosing a governor, a U.S. senator and eight U.S. House seats, as well as 188 state legislators.

Larry Hogan is seeking to become the first Republican governor re-elected in Maryland since 1954 in the state's highest profile contest on Tuesday. He is being challenged by Democrat Ben Jealous, who would be Maryland's first black governor.

____

12:30 a.m.

At the statehouse, the focus will be on whether Republicans can win five seats to break a supermajority held by Democrats. That would have a considerable impact on state government in Maryland, if Hogan wins, because Democrats would not be able to override his vetoes.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, is seeking his third term. He's is being challenged by Republican Tony Campbell and Neal Simon, an unaffiliated candidate.