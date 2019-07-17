The Latest: Man who lost family crash seeks safety upgrades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. House subcommittee hearing on aircraft safety and the Boeing 737 Max (all times local):

11 a.m.

A man whose family was killed in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max jet in Ethiopia accused the company of wrongful conduct and told a U.S. House subcommittee that the process to approve aircraft must be strengthened.

Paul Njoroge (Nih-JOR-Gay) says Wednesday that Boeing was left to police itself and allowed to sell the Max without recertifying it as a new aircraft.

He says leadership of the Federal Aviation Administration should change so safety engineers are in charge and called on Congress to increase its budget.

Njoroge says pilots should be trained on simulators to handle the Max's flight control software that can point the plane's nose down to avoid an aerodynamic stall.

